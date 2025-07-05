Kolkata gangrape case: Accused Ex-TMCP member Monojit Mishra hired without verification?

In a significant development in the Kolkata gangrape case, Kolkata Police on Friday, July 4, took the four accused to South Calcutta Law College to reconstruct the crime scene, an officer confirmed.

The exercise involved Monojit Mishra, an alumnus and contractual office staff member; students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed; and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, all of whom have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 24-year-old student.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Monojit Mishra – allegedly a former TMCP member – was appointed as office staff without any formal background check or screening, raising serious concerns.

Documents reviewed by Hindustan Times show that the college had, in fact, issued multiple notices instructing students to channel their queries through Mishra.

One such notice stated: “Students of all semesters are hereby informed that any query related to students’ dealings of the college kindly contact Monojit Mishra (office staff) and Pallab Adhiakary (office staff).”

Further raising questions about Mishra’s appointment, a professor said: “Questions were raised about his recruitment by some professors, given his antecedents. But the governing body went on to recruit him without any screening or proper verification.”

According to the survivor’s police complaint, the crime occurred on the evening of June 25, lasting over three hours across multiple locations inside the campus, including the guard’s room.

In the course of their investigation, Kolkata Police have seized a range of official documents from the law college, including the attendance register, appointment letters, payslips related to Mishra, and detailed records of general body (GB) meetings, an officer said, as reported by PTI.

"All these documents have been seized from the college as part of our investigation. We need to check whether there was any political intervention or backing in the appointment of the prime accused," the officer stated.