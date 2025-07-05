Kerala: Curriculum committee approves chapter on governor’s role in Social Science textbooks

A new chapter explaining the constitutional authority and responsibilities of state governors has been approved by a curriculum committee established by the Kerala General Education Department for use in state-run schools' Class 10 textbooks.

According to an official statement, the panel meeting, which was chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, accepted the updated content in the second, fourth, sixth, eighth, and tenth class textbooks, Hindustan Times reports.

This addition by the committee has been made amidst the current dispute between the Kerala government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over the display of the portrait of Bharat Mata.

According to a statement made yesterday, Friday, July 4, the Governor's responsibilities and duties are addressed in full in the chapter Democracy: An Indian Experience from the second edition of the Social Science textbook for Class 10.

The chapter also discusses the problem in Indian democracy, the Supreme Court's decision to abolish electoral bonds, and resort politics, according to the release.

The revised textbooks would be distributed to the students before the Onam vacations.

Last month, Minister Sivankutty declared that school textbooks would soon include content clarifying the Constitutional powers and duties of state governors, citing schools as the appropriate place to learn democratic values.