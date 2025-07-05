JNTUH to revamp curriculum to improve students' job skills

The undergraduate engineering curriculum is set to undergo a major revamp as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) prepares to implement the new Regulations-25 (R-25) for the academic year 2025–26, aimed at enhancing industry-relevant skills among students, equipping them for direct recruitment after graduation.

A notable addition this year is the introduction of a new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-H, interacted with members of the 14 Boards of Studies and presented the salient features of the R-25 Academic Regulations. These regulations will be applicable to students admitted from the academic year 2025–26 in non-autonomous affiliated colleges of JNTU-H.

Autonomous colleges are also encouraged to adopt the new regulations, course structure, and syllabus as a reference framework, with the flexibility to make permissible modifications.

Highlighting the key features of the R-25 Regulations, a senior JNTU-H official said, “The curriculum is revised every three years. Previously, we followed the R-22 regulations; now, from this academic year, they will be replaced with R-25. These regulations are designed to improve student learning, promote skill development, and provide flexible academic pathways.”

Key highlights

Flexible Credit Structure: The programme requires 164 credits, with the best 160 considered for the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Students may drop up to 4 credits from low-grade or failed subjects (excluding labs, seminars, projects, or internships).

Skill Development Focus: Four 1-credit skill development courses will be introduced in the second and third years (one per semester). These include either three domain-specific and one interdisciplinary course, or a 2+2 combination, evaluated like lab courses to impart industry-relevant skills.

Multiple Exit Option: Students can exit the programme after the second year, provided all courses are passed and two extra credits (including a six-week vocational course/internship) are earned. The exit declaration must be submitted at the beginning of the second semester of the second year. Rejoining in the third year is allowed.

MOOCs Flexibility: Students can register for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) one semester in advance. If a student fails a MOOCs course, they can opt to take the equivalent regular course instead.

New Course Addition: A new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be introduced in the second year to further enhance students’ readiness for the job market.

Mandatory Courses: Courses on the Indian Knowledge System and Environmental Science (1 credit each), as well as Gender Sensitization and Constitution of India (0.5 credits each), will be compulsory for all students.

Mathematics Laboratory: A new mathematics lab will be introduced for all students to promote analytical thinking through hands-on learning.

Additionally, for students who miss one mid-term examination due to valid reasons, the university will now conduct a computer-based test covering the entire syllabus, as per the report by The New Indian Express.