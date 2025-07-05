Delhi University to begin new academic session on August 1

Classes for the new academic session at the University of Delhi (DU) are scheduled to begin on August 1, the university announced in a notification issued on Thursday, July 3. In line with this timeline, the second phase of undergraduate admissions is expected to begin early next week, shortly after the release of the Central University Entrance Test. -Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 results, officials said on Friday, July 4.

“The schedule for the second phase will be released very soon. It will tentatively begin in the first half of next week, starting with a correction window for those who have already registered,” said Haneet Gandhi, DU’s Dean of Admission.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the undergraduate admission process began on June 17 with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. This year, DU is offering 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes and 186 BA programme combinations in 69 colleges and departments.

In the upcoming second phase, candidates will be required to map the subjects they studied in Class 12 with the domain-specific subjects they opted for in CUET, as the university will only consider domain papers that match or closely align with subjects studied in school.

During the allocation-cum-admission round, candidates must “accept” the seat offered to them. The respective college will then verify the eligibility and the documents uploaded online. Once approved, the candidate can proceed with fee payment to confirm admission. Any inaction at this stage will be treated as non-acceptance of the allocated seat.

For the first time, DU will also collect Class 10 marks from applicants, which will be used as a tie-breaker if needed.

An advisory issued by the university on Thursday stated: “The University of Delhi will open Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) in the coming week. All prospective applicants are advised to start applying for CSAS Phase I, if not done so far.”

While students are encouraged to complete Phase 1 before Phase 2 begins, the university clarified that the CSAS registration portal will remain open even after the launch of the second phase.

In an effort to streamline the admission process and avoid delays seen in previous years, the university has urged students to begin preparing a list of preferred programmes and colleges.

Last year, the academic session began on August 29, with mop-up rounds extending into October, primarily due to the late release of CUET-UG results. Since the adoption of CUET in 2022, the admission schedule has been closely tied to the result declaration, as key steps like subject mapping and seat allocation can only proceed once the results are announced.

These delays have previously caused disruptions for both students and faculty. First-year students were forced to take exams during peak weather conditions, while teachers had shortened summer breaks due to extended invigilation duties. Faculty members have also expressed concerns about inadequate teaching time in the first semester, as classes often began late.

“We want to correct the academic calendar and start all semesters together,” Gandhi said. “That’s why the second phase of the admission process will be somewhat compressed this time.”

The university advisory further noted: “The University is likely to start its academic session from August 1, 2025. Hence, the duration of CSAS Phase 2 could be limited to a week.”