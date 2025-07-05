CUET UG results 2025: List of top scoring candidates OUT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on July 4. The exam facilitates admissions to undergraduate programmes in Central universities and other participating institutions across India. Along with the results, the NTA has also published a list of candidates who secured the highest NTA scores across five subjects - reported NDTV.

This year, 13,54,699 candidates registered for CUET UG, out of which 10,71,735 appeared for the computer-based examination held from May 13 to June 4. The test was conducted in 300 cities, including 15 international locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, and Washington.

The exam was offered in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. A total of 322 unique question papers and 1,059 overall papers (comprising 57,940 questions) were administered over 19 days and 35 shifts.

Performance highlights

As per NTA data, only one candidate secured a perfect 100 percentile in four out of five chosen subjects. Seventeen candidates achieved 100 percentile in three subjects, 150 in two subjects, and 2,679 in one subject.

Candidate participation by category

Of the total registered candidates, 6,08,705 were from the General category, 4,44,227 from Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer), 1,44,289 from Scheduled Caste (SC), 84,461 from Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 73,017 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS). This year, 239 universities participated in CUET UG 2025.

The results were prepared using final answer keys reviewed by subject experts and are now available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.