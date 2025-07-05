BPSC postpones 71st Integrated CCE Prelims 2025 to September 13

The 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025 (71st Integrated CCE Prelims 2025) has been postponed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Originally planned for September 10, the exam will now take place on September 13.

Additionally, the commission disclosed that the BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for Assistant Section Officers, advertised under number 37/2025, will now take place on September 10 rather than September 13, Hindustan Times reports.

The official notification, signed by the BPSC's examination controller, is available at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The total number of posts to be filled through the test now stands at 1,298 after BPSC recently added 34 new openings to the 71st Combined Competitive Exam.

Applicants who meet the post-wise age limit and have a graduate degree or equivalent qualification are eligible to appear for this year's examination.

The BPSC CCE preliminary round is used as a screening test for the main examination. It is administered using objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The preliminary examination lasts two hours and consists of 150 questions.

In the preliminary examination, incorrect answers will result in a 1/3rd negative marking.

Candidates must pay Rs 200 for biometrics and Rs 600 as application fees for the exam. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, female permanent residents of the state and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) or “Divyang” candidates with 40 per cent or more disability, the fee is Rs 150.

Candidates can get more information by visiting the BPSC's official website.