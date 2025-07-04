Why does US Independence Day fall on July 4?

A

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress, convening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, a landmark document primarily drafted by Thomas Jefferson.

This declaration marked the formal separation of the 13 American colonies from British rule, asserting them as free and independent states. It listed grievances against King George III and laid out the foundational ideals of self-governance and individual rights.

At the time, the colonies included, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Carolina.

It's important to note that the actual vote in favour of independence occurred earlier, on July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress approved a resolution introduced by Richard Henry Lee.

However, July 4 became the historic date associated with American independence, as it was the day the Declaration itself was formally adopted.

The signing of the document began on August 2, 1776, and continued over several months as representatives from the 13 colonies gradually added their signatures.