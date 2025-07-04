Why does US Independence Day fall on July 4?
What is July 4 all about in the USA?
On July 4, 2025, the United States of America (USA) commemorates Independence Day, marking 249 years since the nation's founding and its declaration of independence from British rule in 1776. The day is dotted with celebrations of great pomp and show!
The Declaration of Independence affirms: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
Why July 4?
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress, convening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, a landmark document primarily drafted by Thomas Jefferson.
This declaration marked the formal separation of the 13 American colonies from British rule, asserting them as free and independent states. It listed grievances against King George III and laid out the foundational ideals of self-governance and individual rights.
At the time, the colonies included, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Carolina.
It's important to note that the actual vote in favour of independence occurred earlier, on July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress approved a resolution introduced by Richard Henry Lee.
However, July 4 became the historic date associated with American independence, as it was the day the Declaration itself was formally adopted.
The signing of the document began on August 2, 1776, and continued over several months as representatives from the 13 colonies gradually added their signatures.
What is the significance of this day?
The Fourth of July stands as a powerful symbol of American freedom and patriotism, celebrating the nation's core ideals of liberty, democracy, and the pursuit of happiness that have defined its identity since independence.
The day also commemorates the contributions made by valiant and noble men, to its country and constitution.
How is Independence Day in the US celebrated?
Today, July 4th is observed as a federal holiday across the United States, acknowledging the enduring legacy of the Declaration of Independence.
The celebrations are marked by vibrant displays of patriotism and national pride, which manifest in massive fireworks, parades and marches, barbecues and picnics, concerts, sporting events, bonfires and community festivals.
Who are the major figures behind the US Declaration of Independence?
The key figures behind the drafting of the US Declaration of Independence were the members of the Committee of Five – John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert R Livingston, and Roger Sherman.
Although this committee was assigned the task of preparing the initial draft, the final document underwent discussion and approval by the full Continental Congress.