SSC CGL 2025 registration concludes today for over 14,500 posts: Here’s all you need to know!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, July 4. Candidates who have not yet completed their application process must visit the official website at ssc.gov.in and submit their forms before the deadline.

This year, the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across various Central government ministries, departments, and organisations. The exam remains one of the most competitive in the country, attracting applicants from all regions.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 5, 2025. Additionally, the application correction window will be available from July 9 to July 11, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary edits, reported Telegraph India.

To register for SSC CGL 2025, candidates must:

Visit ssc.gov.in Create a login ID Fill out the application form Upload the required documents Pay the application fee, if applicable Download and save a copy of the submitted form

As per SSC guidelines, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and all women applicants are exempt from paying the registration fee. However, candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 100. The fee can be paid via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay).

The Tier 1 exam for SSC CGL 2025 is scheduled to take place between August 13 and August 30, while the Tier 2 exam will be held in December.