Police brutality against female doctors sparks outrage as Andhra Pradesh FMG hunger strike intensifies

Shocking videos of police personnel manhandling female doctors during a peaceful protest have triggered widespread condemnation as the Andhra Pradesh Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) hunger strike entered its fourth day on July 3.

The disturbing footage shows police officers forcibly dragging female doctors from their demonstration site, with some officers pulling protesters by their hair and physically abusing them in full public view.

Barbaric treatment of healthcare professionals

"Police personnel are literally manhandling them and lifting them up in such a barbaric way. It is not right," said Dr Varma, a protesting FMG. "We have studied and we have earned some dignity in society. Is that the way they want to lift us up and take us away from the medical council?"

The incident occurred when protesters moved from their designated protest site at Dharma Chowk to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) office after learning that the registrar was present for a meeting.

A female FMG who was manhandled and arrested spoke on condition of anonymity: "We protested peacefully at the APMC office, but the police manhandled female doctors, dragged them and pulled their hair along with abusing them in public — an incident well broadcasted by the media."

Privacy violated, mental trauma inflicted

The police action has caused severe psychological distress to the affected doctors, with videos of the incident circulating widely on social media platforms.

"Those lady doctors also have personal lives and families. Their videos are circulating on many social media platforms, disturbing private lives. And on top of that, they are facing mental trauma," Dr Varma explained.

Following the incident, 19 female doctors were allegedly taken to the police station and issued notices, with authorities threatening further legal action if protests continued.

Core issue: 13-month registration delay

The hunger strike stems from the APMC's continued delay in issuing Permanent Registrations (PRs) to FMGs who have completed their internships and received National Medical Commission (NMC) clearance. The protesters blame APMC Registrar Dr I Ramesh for the administrative bottleneck.

"We do not have any problem with the government. We only have a problem with the APMC Registrar, Dr I Ramesh. He is deliberately targeting us," Dr Varma stated.

The anonymous female FMG also emphasised: "The issue is not with the government, but with Registrar Dr I Ramesh, whose actions have damaged hundreds of careers and tarnished public trust."

Four key demands

The protesting FMGs have outlined specific demands:

Immediate issuance of permanent registration to eligible FMGs Immediate suspension of Registrar Dr I Ramesh for dereliction of duty Public assurance from the government guaranteeing FMG rights Formal apology for police brutality on peaceful protesters, especially women

The government remains silent

Despite the escalating situation and public outcry, the Andhra Pradesh government has not responded to the protesters' demands or addressed the police brutality incident.

"We are doctors, not criminals. We are not against the government, we are asking for what we have legally earned," the anonymous female FMG concluded.

The hunger strike continues, with growing concerns about the treatment of healthcare professionals who are demanding their legitimate rights.