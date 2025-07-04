“Not giving up on UPSC, need something to hold on to”: "Burnt out" aspirant balancing job & preparation

A Reddit post by a 27-year-old Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam candidate, describing the challenges he's facing, has gone viral, resonating with thousands of people who are dealing with the terrible combination of job stress and exam pressure.

The anonymous user, who recently quit a demanding night-shift job at an American Information Technology (IT) recruitment company, described himself as "burnt out" and jobless, but not defeated, as he continues to pursue India's toughest exam despite financial and mental instability.

His genuine need for assistance has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, practical counsel, and camaraderie throughout the platform, Business Today reports.

The 27-year-old described how he took on a job as an IT recruiter in the United States to help him pay his bills while studying for the Civil Service exam.

Writing in the subreddit r/UPSC, the aspirant wrote, “It wasn’t ideal, but I told myself, ‘At least I’m earning, and I’ll study during the day. It’s doable.’” For a while, it was.

However, the aspirant then goes on to describe the eventual toll it took on him — sleep-deprived days spent studying current affairs and video lectures, a toxic work culture, mounting pressure, and frequent job changes.

Last month, I had to resign. Now I’m just… floating. No job, no income. And this exam? It’s still in my heart.”

What followed was a passionate plea, not for sympathy, but for leads. He asked the community for references, course suggestions, or actionable advice to help him transition into less demanding areas, such as quality assurance (QA) testing, IT coordination, or support.

“I’m not giving up on UPSC. I just need something to hold onto while I fight for it,” the post concluded.

Responses flooded in, reflecting a shared sense of solidarity and relatability. "Bro, I can feel the pain in your words but also the spark to get through," a person responded.

Another suggested looking into business process outsourcing (BPO) or support roles at Amazon. "Preparing while full-time working is extremely draining unless you have personal guidance," they said.