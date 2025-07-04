Nainital High Court sounds alarm on teen marriages, orders awareness drive

The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed deep concern over a rising number of adolescents entering into marriages and subsequently seeking court protection, a trend it deems alarming and fraught with serious consequences, including potential charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The court had previously summoned Uttrakhand's Secretary Child Rights Welfare, Chandresh Yadav, who appeared before the bench on Thursday, July 3, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

During the proceedings, the court directed Secretary Chandresh Kumar to prepare and present a comprehensive plan within two weeks. This plan aims to raise public awareness about the seriousness of the POCSO Act and address the growing issue of underage unions.

A division bench of the Nainital High Court, comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, made the observation during the hearing of one such case, stating, "This trend is alarming and needs attention."

The specific matter before the court involved a 19-year-old youth who, after marrying a girl of his age, sought court protection from her family.

The bench noted with concern the increasing number of such cases where petitioners are often adolescents. While acknowledging the legal right to choose one's life partner, the court underscored that the growing tendency of marriages among minors makes it difficult for them to develop a sense of responsibility at such a young age.

The court further highlighted grim scenarios where such marriages lead to severe repercussions. It pointed to instances where girls, later claimed by their parents to be minors, resulted in severe punishment for the young man under the POCSO Act, often leaving the married girl alone and vulnerable.

"In many cases," the court observed, "the girl even became a mother after marriage, only for the husband to be jailed under POCSO, or the couple separated after maturity, leaving the child destitute. Such situations also encourage other crimes."

To combat this worrying trend, the court specifically instructed Secretary Education, Chandresh Kumar, to draft a plan within two weeks aimed at sensitizing the public, especially parents, about the gravity of the POCSO Act, thereby enabling them to guide their children effectively.

The court mandated that these awareness programs be implemented at the grassroots level through the Education Department, Rural Development Departments, Anganwadis, local administration, and para-legal volunteers in sensitive areas, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

It further emphasised the use of creative methods like plays and short films to effectively sensitize young adults about the issue. The next hearing in the matter will take place after the submission of the proposed plan.