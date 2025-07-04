Kolkata law college rape case: Another student accuses main accused Monojit of sexual assault

Another student has made claims of molestation against Monojit Mishra, the primary culprit in last month's gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College, Kolkata. This girl, who is in her second-year of law school, told a television station that college alumnus Monojit Mishra, known as 'Mango dada' among his influence groups, harassed and threatened her two years ago.

According to her conversation with India Today TV, her assault in October 2023 followed a similar pattern to last month's incident. She claimed she was locked in a room and assaulted by Mishra after she and her classmates attended an event organised by him.

She described how, when her father contacted her during the event and she entered an adjacent vacant room at the venue to speak with him. Then, Mishra, who was heavily drunk and intoxicated, entered and locked the room before coming closer to her, Hindustan Times wrote in its report.

Mishra, a former youth wing leader for West Bengal's ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), assaulted the victim, a second-year law student inside the room while "other students were dancing and enjoying themselves" outside. She claimed that he used a remote control he was carrying to increase the intensity of the music outside in order to drown out her cries.

"He pulled me by my hair, and dragged me to the balcony of the room… started undressing me… Fortunately, a senior female student began knocking on the door, and in a hurry, he fled the room," she further told the channel.

Several alleged crimes by Monojit Mishra have come to light after the gangrape case was filed, as survivors have reportedly found the guts to come forward now that he is in police custody.