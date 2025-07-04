Here are four lesser-known facts about US Independence Day, July 4!

Three US presidents – John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe, died on July 4th, marking a historical coincidence!
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, both Founding Fathers and signers of the Declaration of Independence, died on July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the adoption of the Declaration.
James Monroe, the fifth US president, died on July 4, 1831, five years later.
Calvin Coolidge, the 30th President of the United States, was born on July 4th! He is the only US president to have been born on Independence Day.
Born on July 4, 1872, in Plymouth Notch, Vermont, Coolidge went on to become president in 1923.
The first Independence Day celebration took place on July 4, 1777, exactly one year after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence!
Celebrations kicked off in cities like Philadelphia and Boston.
The festivities included bonfires, fireworks, ringing of bells, parades, and public readings of the Declaration.
The Rebild Festival in Denmark is the largest Fourth of July celebration held outside the United States.
First held in 1912, the event features patriotic speeches, musical performances, and displays of American flags, and is officially recognised by both the Danish and US governments.