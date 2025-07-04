Extra marks for good handwriting? Final year PG student in Bihar awarded 257 marks out of 100

In a peculiar occurrence, Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRAU) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, awarded a postgraduate (PG) third-semester student 257 marks in an exam worth only 100.

Surprisingly, several students earned up to 225 marks in practical tests worth only 30 points. These huge inaccuracies have left many pupils perplexed and frustrated. Several of them are now racing from college to university offices, hoping to have the errors rectified.

According to the report, some students' mark sheets were withheld without explanation, while others were tagged as 'failed,' despite having attended and performed well in all of their tests.

Notably, this is not the first time similar concerns have arisen at BRAU. Previously, there have been concerns regarding carelessness in verifying answer sheets, adding marks, and publishing results, both at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate levels, Moneycontrol reports.

Students claim that frequent mistakes jeopardise their futures, but the university management dismisses them as 'small errors.'

Professor Ram Kumar, the university's examination controller, admitted that the issue was brought to their attention and investigated. He explained that such errors might occur when marks are manually inserted into Excel spreadsheets.

“The results of students who were affected have already been corrected. The computer operator responsible has been warned and instructed to double-check all marks before publishing them,” ETV Bharat quoted Kumar as saying.

Kumar further mentioned that he received a list of all pending student cases. He has urged all college administrators to submit corrected grades within two days. He promised that if any staff member was discovered to be negligent again, they would face severe consequences.