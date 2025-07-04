Education Department issues SOPs to strengthen safety of school girls pursuing sports

In an effort to enhance the safety and protection of girls in school sports, the School Education Department has released a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These include mandatory annual background checks and psychological evaluations for teachers, coaches, support staff, and chaperones involved in school sporting activities.

As per the guidelines, schools must ensure the presence of a female teacher, a school management committee member, or a parent during any sports practice session conducted after school hours or on holidays. Regular counselling sessions for students have also been mandated, said a report by The Hindu.

To empower students, the SOPs call for structured awareness programmes on reporting mechanisms and encourage them to voice concerns without fear. It is now compulsory for schools to report incidents of abuse and to ensure the protection of whistleblowers.

Coaches have been advised to document student feedback diligently and relay serious concerns to the school principal. Additionally, any abuse cases reported through the Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee must be forwarded to the District Child Protection Officer, with assistance from the principal and other education officials.

Teachers and coaches are also instructed to maintain regular communication with parents regarding students’ physical and emotional well-being. Further, girls must be accompanied by a fellow girl student when visiting restrooms during sports events or training.

Before taking on coaching responsibilities, teachers and coaches must undergo training in gender sensitisation, ethical practices, and child protection. With approval from the Chief Education Officer, schools must also arrange training sessions led by child safety experts covering topics such as body autonomy, sex education, and soft skills.

Lastly, the guidelines stress the need for awareness among all school personnel on handling emergency situations, including abuse and doping incidents, to ensure a safe and supportive environment for girl students in sports.