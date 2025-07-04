DU allows three-year exit option under four-year undergraduate programme

With the deadline for full implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) nearing, the University of Delhi (DU) has issued a notification permitting students to exit the course after completing six semesters, that is, three years of study.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, this move marks a key step in aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes multiple entry and exit options to provide students greater flexibility in their academics.

Students who choose to opt out after the third year will be eligible for either a three-year degree in a multi-disciplinary programme or an honours degree in a single-discipline stream, depending on their course structure. To initiate the process, interested candidates can log in to the university’s student portal at https://slc.uod.ac.in and submit their decision through the designated online system.

In the notification, the university advised students to carefully assess their academic and professional aspirations before deciding to exit early. It also encouraged them to consult with teachers and mentors to make informed decisions.

While the move reflects NEP 2020’s goal of providing students the advantage of flexible learning, concerns remain over the university’s readiness. Reports suggest that several colleges are still lacking the necessary infrastructure, updated curricula, and lab facilities to effectively support the extended four-year programme.

Critics argue that the rollout has been rushed. Abha Dev Habib, General Secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), previously stated that the conditions created by the university may push many students to exit before entering the fourth year.

“Even if they join, it won’t make sense with the slashed core syllabus. The system is already strained — infrastructure can’t be built overnight. There’s no talk of funding either. How can they expect quality research outcomes without support?” she asked.

The FYUP, introduced in 2022 under NEP 2020, includes multiple exit points at the end of the first, second, and third years. The fourth year offers students the option to undertake a research project or pursue an entrepreneurship pathway.