“Didn’t violate rules while conducting Group 1 exam”: TGPSC to Telangana HC

On Wednesday, June 2, Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao of the Telangana High Court heard arguments from senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who represented the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in the ongoing lawsuit challenging the conduct of the Group 1 examinations.

Advocate Niranjan Reddy informed the court that over four lakh candidates took the preliminary examination, of which 30,000 had qualified for the Main exam. Overall, 20,161 candidates have been qualified, The New Indian Express reports.

He said that unsuccessful candidates petitioned the Supreme Court to cancel the examination, but the court declined, calling the allegations "malafide."

The senior advocate claimed that the exam was conducted in accordance with statutory norms and without any systemic flaws.

The case was deferred until Friday so that senior attorney Desai Prakash Reddy, who represents selected candidates, could give his views.

To recall, the Telangana High Court is now examining petitions alleging anomalies in the TSPSC Group-1 Mains exam.

The court is specifically evaluating petitions regarding evaluation disparities and the conduct of the exam, which took place from October 21 to October 27, 2024. Petitioners also argue that Telugu-medium candidates were arbitrarily awarded lower marks than their English medium counterparts.

In view of these allegations, the court has also temporarily suspended the issuance of appointment orders in the recruitment procedure of Group-1 posts.