AP ECET 2025 counselling begins: Registration now open at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the AP ECET 2025 counselling registration process from July 4, 2025. Eligible candidates can complete their registration by visiting the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

To participate in the counselling, candidates must have secured a minimum of 25% marks in the AP ECET exam. The counselling process involves multiple stages, including online registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and seat allotment.

After seat allocation, candidates are required to report to the allotted institute within the specified timeframe, said a report by The Times of India.

APSCHE will also release a detailed list of participating colleges. Final admissions will depend on candidates’ preferences, entrance exam scores, and seat availability.

Steps to register online for AP ECET counselling 2025

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for AP ECET 2025 counselling by following these steps:

Go to the official portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Admissions’ tab under AP ECET. In the ‘Create Account’ section, enter your valid mobile number and other contact details Once submitted, your account will be successfully created. Fill in your personal and academic information as required Pay the applicable counselling registration fee through the online payment gateway After submission, download and save the filled application form in PDF format for your records

AP ECET 2025 counselling fee

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) candidates, the counselling fee is Rs 600, while for other categories/Backward Class (BC), fee is Rs 1,200.

Documents required for AP ECET 2025 counselling

Keep these documents handy for AP ECET counselling process.

• Diploma/B.Sc provisional certificates

• Marks memo of three years study certificate

• AP ECET rank card

• Date of birth proof

• AP ECET hall ticket

• Caste certificate (if applicable)

• Residence certificate

• Study certificate from 7th Class to diploma or 9th Class to degree

• Aadhar card

• Local status certificate

• Income certificate

• Integrated community certificate (BC/ST/SC)