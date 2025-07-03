Who is Soham Parekh? The techie who moonlights for 3 to 4 start-ups at the same time?

A US-based AI entrepreneur has accused an Indian tech professional of holding multiple jobs simultaneously and deceiving employers.

Suhail Doshi, Co-founder and former CEO of analytics start-up Mixpanel, publicly named Soham Parekh in a social media post, alleging that he was “scamming people” by working at three to four start-ups at once, reported Mint.

“PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” he said in the post on X.

Doshi said he fired the person in the very first week, warning him to ‘stop lying’.

“I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses,” he wrote.

Doshi, who also founded Playground AI, shared the resume of Soham Parekh, which shows that the techie has worked at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI in various technological roles. The CV further shows that he did his bachelor's from the University of Mumbai and his master's from Georgia Institute of Technology.

However, Doshi said, “Probably 90% fake and most links are gone.”

Parekh said that he tried to explain the consequences, but it did not turn out well.

“I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that’s what a person needs. But it clearly didn’t work,” he said.

Netizens divided

Netizens gave mixed opinions on Suhail Doshi’s post, with some backing Doshi and others questioning why moonlighting is wrong.

Nicolai Ouporov, Co-founder and CEO of Fleet AI, said, “He has been doing this for years and works at more than 4 startups at any given time.”

“Has to stop,” Doshi replied.

“I was THIS close to hiring him. The craziest part is he actually crushed the interview,” said AIVideo Co-founder Justin Harvey.

However, some questioned why moonlighting is considered wrong, given that Parekh successfully cleared interviews and delivered on his work.

“Why do you feel moonlighting is wrong? If he aced the interviews and was the best so you hired him - what’s wrong? As long as he meets all deliverables on time with the right attitude,” a person asked.

“Gets nothing done. Made up constant lies. Corroborated by 6+ other companies. The tweet will surface 10+ more - you’ll see,” Doshi replied.