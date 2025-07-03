Social Justice Ministry seeks action on caste discrimination, 36-hour shifts in medical colleges

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has flagged serious concerns over inhuman duty hours and caste-based discrimination faced by postgraduate (PG) medical students, particularly those from marginalised communities, including Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The ministry has formally forwarded a complaint submitted by the United Doctors Front (UDF) to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, urging appropriate and urgent action.

The UDF’s representation, dated June 28, 2025, highlights the continued systemic neglect and marginalisation of PG students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and PwDs.

An Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, acknowledges the complaint and outlines key violations reported by students across medical institutions.

Key issues

Excessive duty hours, reportedly exceeding 36 hours at a stretch

Violations of the Uniform Central Residency Scheme (1992) and Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) Guidelines (2023)

Caste-based discrimination, harassment, and mental health neglect, leading to suicides and dropouts

Poor enforcement and oversight of existing government policies by medical institutions and regulatory authorities



The memorandum notes that although policies exist to safeguard the rights of students, implementation remains inadequate. It calls upon the Health Ministry to examine the UDF’s concerns in light of the provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Welcoming the development, Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson and National President of UDF, said, “This is a small but important step in ensuring justice and dignity for thousands of PG students from vulnerable backgrounds. We urge the Health Ministry and NMC to take immediate corrective action.”

The representation marks a renewed push by the UDF for equitable, safe, and inclusive training environments within India’s medical education system.