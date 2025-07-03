RRB JE Results 2025 released for 9 regions released; here’s how to check

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the results of the RRB Junior Engineer Exam, 2025.

Candidates who took the 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) for various posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, & Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, can check their results on the official websites of the regional RRBs.

The second stage computer-based test was held on April 22, 2025, for nine RRBs: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, Hindustan Times reports.

The results of CBT-II, as well as the shortlisting of applicants for Document Verification for these nine RRBs, have been processed and are now available on the individual RRBs' websites.

To download the scorecard, candidates should follow the instructions below.

Visit the official RRB website. Click on the RRB JE Result 2025 Scorecard link on the home page. A new page will open, prompting candidates to input their login information. Your scorecard will be displayed after you click the submit button. View the scorecard and download the page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The candidates chosen for the document verification and Medical Examination round will be shortlisted based on their RRB JE CBT-II scores.

The shortlisted candidates will be assessed to ensure that they are medically fit to perform the duties associated with the posts.

Candidates must ensure that they meet the medical requirements for the positions they are applying for.

For additional information, aspirants can visit the official website of RRBs.