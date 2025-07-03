Rajasthan PTET 2025 Counselling to begin on July 4: How to register

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, Rajasthan, will begin the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2025 counselling for the integrated Bachelor of Arts-Bachelor of Education (BA-BEd) and Bachelor of Science-Bachelor of Education (BSc-BEd) courses on July 4, 2025.

Qualified candidates of the PTET 2025 exam can now prepare for the Rajasthan PTET 2025 counselling, which involves registration, choice selection, and seat allocation.

The counselling process is a critical step for admission to the two-year BEd programme and the four-year integrated BA-BEd / BSc-BEd courses across private and government teacher training colleges in Rajasthan.

Candidates must complete these five procedures to successfully register:

Visit www.ptetvmoukota2025.in. Depending on your qualifications, you can do a two-year BEd or a four-year BA-BEd/BSc-BEd programme. Enter personal and academic information carefully, including the PTET roll number, date of birth, and grades earned. Upload scanned copies of academic certificates, photographs, and signatures. Submit the registration cost through the online payment portal and print the application form for future reference.

All teacher training colleges with temporary registration status have been given one last chance to finish their paperwork online, in light of a June 18 communication from the Commissionerate of College Education, Rajasthan, and representations from the Private College Association. Documents can be uploaded between July 3 and July 10, 2025, The Times of India reports.

Colleges will not be eligible to participate in the counselling process if they do not upload the necessary paperwork by the deadline.

Furthermore, the notification makes it very clear that the registration of the concerned college would be immediately terminated if any of the provided information is shown to be inaccurate or misleading.