JEE Main 2025 crisis: Court hearing today could determine fate of thousands

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the landmark JEE Main 2025 scorecard manipulation case today (July 3, 2025), with the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) report expected to determine the fate of thousands of engineering aspirants whose academic futures hang in the balance.

The case, which has exposed alleged systematic irregularities in India's premier engineering entrance examination, centres around two petitioners — Anusha Gupta and Shashank Shekhar Pandey — whose dramatic score discrepancies have sparked a broader investigation into the integrity of the entire JEE Main 2025 system.

The path to today's hearing has been marked by repeated delays and institutional evasion. According to Tushar Gangoly, a student activist who has been documenting the crisis, the investigation has been passed between multiple agencies in what appears to be a systematic effort to avoid accountability.

"The authorities have been dodging accountability by pushing the responsibility from NIC (National Informatics Centre) to NCFL and repeatedly delaying the process," Gangoly explained in a conversation with EdexLive.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and CERT-IN initially declined the forensic investigation, citing a lack of technical capability. The case was then escalated to the NCFL, which has requested multiple extensions despite court orders.

Court orders expedited investigation

The most recent court order in the Shashank Shekhar Pandey case, dated May 30, 2025, by Justice Vikas Mahajan, shows the court's growing impatience with the delays.

After the NCFL requested a 20-day extension, the court granted only 15 days, stating: "However, regard being had to the urgent nature of the matter, the Director, NCFL is requested to expedite the forensic analysis as requested by the Court within a period of 15 days from today."

Justice Mahajan's earlier orders indicate the court recognises this as a potential systematic issue affecting the entire JEE Main system, not just isolated cases.

The court has specifically directed NCFL to investigate whether the system has discrepancies or has been tampered with, addressing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) claims that the process is entirely computerised and handled by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

High stakes for students

The timing of today's hearing is critical. As Gangoly noted, "The delay is incredibly costly. If any major corrective action comes after that, it'll be too late for aspirants seeking justice."

The two main petitioners have been granted interim relief to appear for JEE Advanced, but their Advanced results remain sealed pending the outcome of this investigation. Meanwhile, dozens of other affected students lack the financial resources to pursue legal remedies.

Evidence of systematic issues

Gangoly's documentation efforts have revealed the scope of the problem. Through his Change.org petition, which has garnered over 800 verified signatures, and a Google Form connecting affected students, he has identified over 60 students reporting similar discrepancies.