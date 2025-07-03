Infosys employee caught filming women in office washroom; confesses to more recordings

Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 30-year-old senior associate consultant at Infosys, who was arrested and later granted bail for secretly recording a female colleague inside the office washroom, has confessed to filming at least one more woman in the company’s washroom.

According to a report by The Times of India, during police interrogation, Swapnil admitted to deriving “satisfaction” from watching such videos and revealed he had over 50 similar clips downloaded on his phone. A resident of Ram Nagar in Maharashtra's Sangli district, Swapnil holds a BE degree and is the son of a farmer. Police said his parents were shocked and devastated upon learning of his arrest.

According to the victim’s complaint, the incident occurred around 11 am on June 30. While using the toilet, she noticed a reflection on the cubicle door and saw someone pulling an object from the adjacent stall.

Alarmed, she stepped out and saw another woman exiting a different cubicle. To confirm her suspicions, she returned, climbed onto the commode, and saw a man standing on the toilet in the next stall, filming her, with his trousers pulled down.

When confronted, the man immediately began apologising. The victim ran out and informed her colleagues about a male intruder in the women's restroom. Swapnil, who tried to escape, was caught by the housekeeping staff.

Police said the victim, along with a female Human Resources (HR) employee, checked Swapnil’s phone and discovered her video. They took a screenshot for evidence and deleted the clip from his phone to prevent further circulation. However, a senior officer later confirmed that the videos remained on the device, as they had not been permanently erased.

"Once we confirmed that the videos were still there on his phone, a woman police sub-inspector was told to check those," said the officer.

"After informing her company HR, the victim returned home and informed her husband about the incident, who advised her to file a police complaint so that legal action could be initiated," police said.

The victim filed a police complaint the following day, on July 1.

When the Electronics City police presented the accused in court, the magistrate pointed out that the charges filed against him carry a punishment of less than seven years' imprisonment. The court directed the police to adhere to proper arrest protocols and release the accused on station bail.

The magistrate also cautioned the officers that even small procedural errors could result in the accused being acquitted.