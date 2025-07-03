CUET-UG 2025 final answer keys out, 27 questions removed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the final answer key to the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) courses 2025.

The new key, which was published on July 1 via cuet.nta.nic.in, includes major adjustments, the most notable of which is the removal of 27 questions following a comprehensive analysis of applicant concerns.

Now that the final answer key is available, applicants can expect the CUET-UG 2025 results to be released soon. This year, over 13.5 lakh candidates took the exam, hoping to gain undergraduate admission to more than 250 participating schools, including central, state, and private universities, India Today reports.

After the results are announced, candidates must log in to the official NTA portal using their application number and password to view their scorecards.

The CUET-UG 2025 was held in two shifts every day, morning (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm). This year's exam was entirely computer-based (CBT), with a redesigned structure consisting of three sections:

Section 1 includes 13 languages.

Section 2 includes 23 domain-specific subjects.

Section 3 - General Aptitude Test

Candidates were able to take the exam in either English or a regional language of their choice. Each accurate answer earned five points, with one point subtracted for each incorrect response.

Here's how candidates can download the answer keys.