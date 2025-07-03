Beyond the hype: Is Gen Z’s shift to ditch traditional degrees for jobs worth it?

Gen Z is increasingly opting for skilled trade careers over traditional college degrees, but new research suggests this shift may not be as secure as it appears.

Following the pandemic, trade school enrollments have surged, largely driven by concerns over soaring college tuition, mounting student debt, and the rise of automation threatening white-collar jobs.

A 2024 Harris Poll conducted for Intuit Credit Karma found that 78% of Americans have noticed an increase in young people pursuing trades such as welding, plumbing, and electrical work, as reported by the Economic Times.

Why this shift? Because it offers freedom from student loans, the potential to earn six-figure incomes, and a belief that these professions are less likely to be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

However, a recent study by WalletHub offers a more nuanced view. In its 2025 rankings of the best and worst entry-level jobs in the US, many trade roles landed at the bottom. Positions like welders, automotive mechanics, boilermakers, and drafters were among those considered the least promising for starting a career.

The 10 worst entry-level jobs, according to WalletHub

Among the positions ranked at the bottom are,

Welder

Computer Numeric

Control (CNC) Machine Programmer

Mechanical Drafter

Automotive Mechanic

Boilermaker

Emergency Dispatcher

Architectural Drafter

Telecommunications Technician

Die Maker

According to researchers, these jobs scored poorly due to limited job availability, weak long-term growth potential, and potentially hazardous working conditions.

The report also highlighted that building inspectors, electricians, and plumbers had the highest unemployment rate of 7.2% among trade roles, which is more than three times the rate seen in entry-level office jobs such as budget analysts and financial analysts, which average around 2.0%.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained the underlying reason. “Trade jobs are closely tied to industries like construction and manufacturing,” Lupo said. “When these industries slow down, projects often get delayed or cancelled, which can lead to job losses.”

WalletHub’s report also highlights a growing concern about emerging technologies like robotics and prefabrication that are beginning to automate parts of manual labour, potentially shrinking opportunities even in trades once considered resistant to disruption.

Adding to this, a separate study identified electricians as the least happy workers in the US, citing gruelling physical demands, long hours, and a lack of proportional emotional or financial reward. Other skilled trades, such as construction workers and warehouse managers, also ranked low in job satisfaction due to irregular schedules and high-stress environments.

Interestingly, not all hands-on roles fare poorly.

Geotechnical, mine, and drilling engineers were found to have the longest median job tenures, with more than twice that of many white-collar roles, suggesting greater long-term stability in specialised technical fields.

Taken together, the new data reveal a far more nuanced picture of the trade career landscape. While skipping college may offer a faster, cheaper route into the workforce, experts urge young people to consider all aspects – economic, physical, and emotional before choosing tools over textbooks.