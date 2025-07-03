All about Level Up, Tamil Nadu’s new scheme to improve school children’s English skills

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has launched the Level Up programme, a major initiative designed to enhance English language proficiency among students in government schools.

The programme, which is aimed at students in Classes 6 through 8, strives to develop essential skills in reading, writing, listening, and speaking English through organised weekly goals.

To guarantee successful implementation, 10,546 graduate teachers have received online training. These teachers will now guide their students through specially designed digital materials and activity-based learning.

“For the Level Up programme, the goals and activities for June have already been completed. Inspections will be conducted in the coming days to ensure that schools are following the guidelines and meeting the targets,” an official from the School Education Department told IANS.

Every month, the department assigns teachers weekly goals across the four basic abilities. These targets gradually develop in complexity, allowing students to learn at their own speed.

“Each week’s goals are slightly more advanced than the last. This step-by-step approach helps students gain confidence in the language,” said a teacher from a Chennai government school.

In the writing module, students begin by writing lowercase letters in the first week, then uppercase letters in the second and third weeks. By the fourth week, students are expected to write simple words in both scenarios.

The reading module proceeds in a similar manner, beginning with letter recognition, progressing to reading words and short sentences, and finally reading short stories and retelling them in their own words.

Students participate in a range of engaging and exciting exercises to improve their listening and speaking skills. These include performing short English skits, playing verbal board games, summarising news stories, listening to weather forecasts and ads, interviewing classmates, and acting out role-plays.

The Level Up programme is part of the Tamil Nadu government's broader endeavour to improve learning standards and prepare students for academic and professional success in an English-speaking environment.