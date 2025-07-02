Rajasthan PTET 2025 result out: Over 8 lakh candidates can now check scores online

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has officially announced the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 results today, July 2. As highlighted by Jagran Josh, the eagerly awaited outcome is now accessible on the university’s dedicated portal, ptetvmoukota2025.in.

This year’s PTET, conducted on June 15, saw a remarkable turnout, with more than eight lakh aspirants aiming for seats in Rajasthan’s two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) and four-year integrated Bachelor of Arts / Bachelor of Science BEd courses across government and private institutions.

The result declaration follows the release of the final answer key on June 24, signalling the start of the admission cycle for teaching programmes in the state.

To access their individual results, candidates must visit the official portal, select their course option, and enter their 12-digit roll number alongside their date of birth in the prescribed format. After passing a simple captcha verification, they can view and download their detailed scorecards, which include marks obtained in Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency out of a total of 600.

As reported by Jagran Josh, alternative options have also been provided for convenience. Candidates can retrieve their results by sending an SMS in the format “PTET2025 [RollNo] [DOB]” to 5676750, or by downloading the “VMOU PTET 2025” mobile app. Additionally, for those who prefer DigiLocker, scorecards will be available there from July 5.

The next crucial phase is counselling, likely to commence within 7-10 days, placing it in mid-July. Organised by VMOU, this process will allocate seats based on merit, category, and candidate preferences.

To participate, qualified students must complete online registration and pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 5,000. They are then required to list their preferred colleges in order of priority.

Seat allotment results will unfold over two phases. Students who receive an allocation can either secure it by freezing their seat or opt for an upward movement in search of a better option. Once satisfied, they will need to report to the allotted colleges with original documents — including mark sheets, domicile proofs, and caste certificates if applicable — and make a one-time admission payment of Rs 22,000 to finalise their spot.