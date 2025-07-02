Punjab’s academic roadmap: PSEB releases subject-wise syllabi for the 2025 academic year

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has made the subject-wise syllabus for Classes I to XII for the 2025 academic year available on its official portal, pseb.ac.in, providing a much-needed roadmap for students and educators ahead of the new session.

As highlighted by The Times of India, this release ensures that all stakeholders, from teachers to parents, can conveniently access, download, and plan their academic year with updated guidelines.

In a move designed for ease of navigation, PSEB has structured these documents both class-wise and as grouped files. For instance, while the syllabi for Classes I to IV and VI and VII are clubbed together, Classes V, VIII, IX, X, XI, and XII have individual subject-specific syllabi. This format allows for tailored academic planning according to each grade’s distinct learning objectives.

Beyond core syllabi, the board has also shared supplementary English Practical resources. As reported by The Times of India, these include instructional audio files and worksheets aimed particularly at enhancing listening and communication skills. Such tools are intended to support holistic learning, especially for students preparing for board examinations in the senior classes.

To access these resources, users can visit the official PSEB website, click on the ‘Syllabus’ link from the homepage, proceed to the ‘Syllabus 2025-26’ section, and select the required class and subject. Once the PDF opens, it can be saved or printed for continual reference.

Importantly, these updates also come with revised marking schemes and practical guidelines wherever applicable, ensuring that students and educators stay aligned with the board’s latest expectations.

For consistent updates or any further notifications related to curriculum changes, parents, teachers, and students are encouraged to check the official portal regularly. By streamlining access to such detailed academic plans and practical tools, PSEB underlines its commitment to structured and comprehensive learning across Punjab’s schools.