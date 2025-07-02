Over 70% candidates were ranked 50,000 or below in NEET 2025: Poll reveals

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 results were announced on June 14, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) reporting that 12,36,531 out of 22,09,318 candidates qualified the exam. Following the results, Shiksha.com conducted a poll to assess the rank range of test-takers.

According to the poll responses, the majority of participants indicated their rank was above 50,000, while the second-highest number of votes went to those ranking between 10,001 and 50,000. Here's a closer look at the poll findings and what they reveal.

Shiksha poll: NEET 2025 rank insights

In a recent poll conducted by Shiksha.com, candidates were asked to indicate their NEET 2025 rank range from the following options. Between:

- 1 and 1,000

- 1,000 to 5,000

- 5,001 to 10,000

- 10,001 to 50,000

- Above 50,000.

Interestingly, only six per cent of the respondents reported being in the top 1,000 ranks, marking them among the highest scorers.

Meanwhile, four per cent selected the 1,000–5,000 and 5,001–10,000 brackets each. The majority of responses indicated a rank above 50,000, suggesting that the majority of candidates likely secured an All India Rank (AIR) above the 50,000 mark.

Candidate reactions to NEET 2025 result: disappointment dominates poll

Following the declaration of NEET 2025 results, Shiksha.com conducted a poll asking test-takers, “Are you satisfied with your NEET 2025 result?” The responses revealed a pessimistic sentiment.

Only 16% of the candidates reported scoring as per their expectations. Another 28% indicated they had cleared the cut-off but were disappointed, stating they had “expected better marks.”

The largest share – 33% voted “Not satisfied, could not clear cutoff,” highlighting the wave of dissatisfaction sweeping among aspirants.

This wave of disappointment is largely attributed to the high difficulty level of the NEET 2025 paper, which led to a lower cut-off level compared to previous years. Notably, no candidate scored the full 720 marks, and the highest score recorded was 686.

With the results declared, the next step for candidates is the NEET 2025 counselling process, which is expected to begin in July or August 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while respective State Counselling Authorities will oversee the process for 85% State Quota seats.