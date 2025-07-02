No strip-search, no gun: MNNIT probe dismisses student’s shocking allegations as false

A fact-finding committee at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) in Prayagraj has concluded that the explosive allegations made by MTech first-year student Kuldeep Srivastava against the head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering department were “fabricated and baseless.”

This outcome was shared through a statement by MNNIT Registrar Professor Ramesh Pandey on Tuesday evening, June 1, as reported by PTI.

The three-member panel was set up to examine a series of claims Srivastava had levelled via email, including accusations of mental harassment, threats, and other troubling conduct by the department head.

According to PTI, after hearing from all concerned parties and studying the available evidence, the committee determined that there was no substance to the allegations. Pandey noted that Srivastava had recently been battling depression and had since left the campus with his guardian.

Srivastava’s claims had garnered attention after he took to X (formerly Twitter), asserting that on the morning of June 24 he was summoned to the department, where staff allegedly rummaged through his bag without his consent.

He further alleged that he was forcibly strip-searched on suspicion of carrying a recording device, verbally abused, and threatened when the department head pointed a revolver at him — even firing a shot as he attempted to flee.

Adding to the dramatic narrative, Srivastava claimed that a day earlier, on June 23, he was pressured to withdraw a Right to Information (RTI) application. However, these assertions have now been formally refuted by the institute following the internal committee’s findings.

While the student’s ordeal was initially painted as a serious episode of campus misconduct, the committee’s report appears to close the chapter, clearing the faculty of any wrongdoing and leaving the allegations with no official backing.