No physical education for Dakshina Kannada gov't school students as recruitment of PE teachers gets delayed

Shortage of Physical Education (PE) teachers in the government primary schools in Dakshina Kannada has impacted physical and overall development of the children in the district.

In Dakshina Kannada, there are a total of 1,062 schools including 233 government lower primary schools, 659 government higher primary schools and 170 government high schools at present, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the data available with the Department of Education, out of the 176 sanctioned posts for PE teachers in government high schools, 132 posts have been filled while 42 are still vacant.

Out of the 287 sanctioned PE teachers posts in government higher primary schools, 160 have been filled up while 127 posts are still vacant.

Earlier on Monday, June 30, Karnataka State School Development and Monitoring Committee Coordination Central Forum led by its convenor Mohiuddin Kutty submitted a memorandum to the School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa to fill up vacancies of physical education teachers in government schools in the rural areas.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Govinda Madiwala told The New Indian Express that many schools are relying on other subject teachers to fill the void.

"Recruitment of PE teachers has been pending for many years in the state. Many PT teachers have retired or either transferred. There is also a clause that one PE teacher must be appointed for above 200 students in a school," he said.

Mohiuddin Kutty alleged that the majority of the government primary schools have no specialised teachers to mentor the students.

"The rule to appoint pE teachers for schools with a minimum of 200 students is not implemented properly. Even eligible schools have no PE teachers. Also, how can the other subject teachers hold physical education classes for the students? There are many students who are good at sports but they are deprived of proper training. PT teachers must be appointed in schools irrespective of the student strength. Successive state governments have ignored filling up the vacant posts on PT teachers. We demand the government to assign existing PT teachers to take up classes at least twice a week in the nearby schools without PE teachers," he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.