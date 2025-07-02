MP High Court stays NEET-UG 2025 re-test order: Appeal to include 32 additional students impacted by power outage to be filed

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed its June 23 order directing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a re-test for certain National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 candidates who were affected by a power outage at their exam centres in Indore and Ujjain.

A Division Bench of Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi passed the interim order yesterday, on July 1, after the NTA filed a writ appeal challenging the re-test directive.

The Bench observed that the NEET-UG candidates also wish to file another appeal, and these should be heard together. The matter will now be taken up on July 10."Approximately 32 students who were affected by these power outages have been excluded from the June 23 re-test order. We will be filing an appeal to ensure that these students are also considered,” said Advocate Mradul Bhatnagar, who is representing the petitioners, in a conversation with EdexLive.

While the re-test has been put on hold, the court clarified that its earlier direction, that any counselling conducted on or after July 1 shall be subject to the final outcome of the case, will remain in force.

Background: What happened at the centres?

On May 5, 2025, several NEET-UG candidates who appeared for the exam at designated centres in Indore and Ujjain experienced a power failure during the test. Students claimed that the outage severely affected visibility, especially in rooms without adequate natural lighting, leading to a significant disadvantage.

In a batch of petitions filed before the Indore Bench of the MP High Court, candidates sought relief, including a re-test, citing Article 14 of the Constitution (Right to Equality). The court was told that the environment was not uniform across all centres and that some students within the same centre were better positioned due to being seated near windows or under functional lights.