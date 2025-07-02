Kerala’s KEAM 2025: Districts battle it out as Ernakulam and Alappuzha take top spots

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala released the results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance tests yesterday, Tuesday, July 1, with Higher Education Minister R Bindu making the official announcement in Kozhikode.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the data highlights Ernakulam’s impressive hold over engineering admissions, while Alappuzha has emerged as a leader in pharmacy.

The computer-based exams for KEAM 2025 were conducted between April 23 and April 29 across 138 centres. These were not just confined to Kerala or India; cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and even Dubai hosted examinees, underlining the examination’s extensive reach.

A total of 86,549 aspirants attempted the engineering paper, of which 76,230 managed to qualify. Later, 67,505 students who submitted their academic records within the prescribed time found their place on the engineering rank list. Meanwhile, the pharmacy stream saw 33,425 candidates taking the test, with 27,841 making it to the final pharmacy rank list.

As highlighted by The New Indian Express, Ernakulam district showcased its dominance with John Shinoj grabbing the first rank in engineering, closely followed by Hari Krishnan Baiju at second. Kozhikode too made its mark with Akshay Biju and Adl Zayaan securing third and fourth positions respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram’s Joshua Jacob Thomas and Emil Ipe Sacharia clinched the fifth and sixth ranks, whereas Mahir Ali T and Dani Firas Payyanakadavan from Kozhikode landed at seventh and eighth. The top ten was rounded off by Dhiya Roopa BR from Kollam and Jayyash Muhammed K from Malappuram.