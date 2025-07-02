JoSAA Round 3 results out: Candidates rush to confirm seats before deadlines

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has unveiled the Round 3 seat allotment results for its 2025 counselling process today, July 2, allowing thousands of aspirants to see where they stand for admissions into top engineering institutions across India.

As reported by Hindustan Times, students who participated in this round can now access their results via the official JoSAA portal — josaa.nic.in — using their login credentials.

Following this, candidates have a tight schedule ahead. They are expected to complete online reporting procedures, which include paying the requisite fees, uploading essential documents, and responding to any queries raised, between July 2 and July 4.

The last date for fee payments stands at July 4, while any issues related to fee transactions are slated to be resolved by July 5. Additionally, aspirants intending to withdraw will need to respond to related queries by July 5.

JoSAA oversees the allocation of seats for 127 premier institutes for the 2025-26 academic cycle.

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, this impressive list spans 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), along with 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

This centralised system ensures streamlined admissions across these reputed establishments through a single platform.

For those looking to verify their results, the process is straightforward. After visiting josaa.nic.in, candidates must click on the Round 3 allotment link on the homepage, input their login details, and submit. The seat allocation outcome will then be displayed, ready for download and printing for future use.

Further instructions, detailed schedules, and institute-specific information can be found on the official JoSAA website.