JNU to hold its own entrance exam, JNUEE, for PhD in these two programmes

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will conduct its own entrance exam – Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions in Korean Studies and Cinema Studies, as these two programmes are not covered under the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) framework. Admissions to all other doctoral programmes at the university will continue to be based on NET scores, reported Hindustan Times.

According to university sources, the decision to hold a separate entrance exam was taken independently by the respective schools.

“All the deans have accepted and signed the process. This decision is their own, not of the vice-chancellor or the administration,” a source explained, adding that JNU follows a decentralised and democratic academic structure.

While clarifying the shift, a university official noted that national-level exams such as the National Eligibility Test - Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) are more inclusive and accessible to a wider applicant pool.

“Earlier, JNUEE was held at about 80 centres, while NET-JRF is now conducted at over 200 and CUET at around 500,” the official said, further highlighting that JNU’s research output is growing steadily, with a 5 per cent annual increase in publications.

However, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Nitish Kumar clarified the rationale behind the move, telling PTI, "This is because there are no NET subjects for these two programmes. That is why the administration has to conduct entrance exams for these two subjects."

Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union continues its indefinite hunger strike for the fifth consecutive day, demanding that the JNUEE be reinstated for all PhD programmes.

A scheduled meeting with the vice-chancellor on Tuesday, July 1, was postponed without any further notice.

The protest began last Thursday, June 26, following the release of the PhD admission schedule for the 2025–26 academic year.