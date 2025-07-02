JAC Class 11 results: Girls dominate again and pass rates soar

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class XI results for 2025 on its official portals, jacresults.com and results.digilocker.gov.in, paving the way for admissions into Class XII.

Alongside, the council also declared outcomes for the Model School Entrance Examination 2025 and the Intermediate Vocational Course Examination 2025, as reported by The Indian Express.

Students can view their provisional marksheets online by entering their roll codes and numbers. These digital scorecards are primarily for immediate admission purposes; original marksheets must still be collected from schools. In addition, principals have been granted access to the tabulation register to cross-check and update records.

Importantly, students who have not cleared more than three subjects will be eligible for compartment exams. Those with failures in over three subjects will need to repeat the academic year, The Indian Express highlighted.

Looking back at last year, JAC recorded a remarkable overall pass percentage of 98.48% for Class XI, involving around 3,73,960 students. Girls continued to outperform boys with a success rate of 98.28%, slightly ahead of boys at 97.71%. This marked a notable jump from 90.39% in 2023.

Meanwhile, JAC also released statistics for Class XII. Commerce students achieved a pass percentage of 91.92%, improving from last year’s 90.60%, while Science students saw a sharper rise, reaching 79.26% compared to 72.70% in 2024.

For Class X, this year saw 4,33,944 students register and 4,03,488 appear for their exams. The overall pass rate stood at 91.71%, reflecting a 1.31% rise over the previous year.

Kodarma district led performance charts, while Geetanjali from Indira Gandhi Girls’ High School in Hazaribagh secured the top position with an impressive 98.60%. Interestingly, girls from this school also swept the top three spots in last year’s Class X results.