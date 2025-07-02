Himachal's education renaissance: Why other states can take cues from CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Vyavastha Parivartan?

In a time when education reforms are often reduced to political symbolism, Himachal Pradesh has quietly emerged as an exceptional performer. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state has made a remarkable leap in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) rankings – from 21st in 2021 to 5th in 2025.

This dramatic improvement is the result of an overhaul of the education system, where learning outcomes have taken precedence over populist measures. Sukhu’s Vyavastha Parivartan model is more than a bureaucratic catchphrase – it’s a data-driven transformation that other states could take cues from.

In contrast, Karnataka has shown stable performance, particularly in language and mathematics. Delhi’s results were mixed, with urban schools faring relatively well, but government-run institutions continuing to struggle with disparities. Jammu and Kashmir made moderate gains but still trails in higher-grade competencies due to structural limitations and geographical hurdles.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – India’s most populous states, remain at the bottom of the rankings, grappling with deep-rooted issues in basic literacy and numeracy, especially in rural areas.

These state-wise performances reflect broader systemic realities. Maharashtra and Karnataka have benefited from the integration of technology in classrooms and decentralised planning in education.

In contrast, states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh face chronic issues like teacher absenteeism, overcrowded classrooms, and inadequate infrastructure. Delhi’s education system suffers from governance conflicts and challenges posed by large-scale migration, which strains public schools.

In Jammu & Kashmir, frequent weather and security disruptions pose logistical obstacles. Ultimately, the rankings underscore how administrative capacity and systemic equity directly shape educational outcomes across India.

“Every setback is a setup for a comeback”

Himachal Pradesh’s journey through the NAS rankings has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. The state laid a strong educational foundation in the early 2000s, only to see stagnation creep in by 2017, followed by a pandemic-driven slump in 2021.

However, 2025 marks a turning point. Through reforms emphasising basic literacy, streamlined administration, and evidence-based policies, the Sukhu government has not only inverted the downward trend but also built a model that could channelise school education across India.

Closing non-functional schools; a politically daring move?

One of the most politically daring moves by CM Sukhu was the closure of 1,160 non-functional schools across the state. These included 911 primary, 220 middle, 14 high, and 15 senior secondary schools, many of which had negligible enrollments or failed to meet basic operational norms.

In contrast to previous administrations that succumbed to pressure from Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), local lobbyists, and vote-bank politics, Sukhu’s government took a firm stand. By shutting down schools that existed merely on paper or served handfuls of students, the administration signalled a clear shift from populist appeasement to performance-driven governance. It was a bold reset – prioritising effectiveness and efficiency over inertia.

Game-changers in the reform

Himachal’s climb to 5th place in the NAS 2025 rankings stems from six transformative interventions:

1. School mergers for efficiency

Over 1,000 low-enrollment schools were consolidated, leading to better teacher deployment, reduced administrative burden, and more effective classroom environments.

2. Unified school education directorate

A single, integrated directorate now oversees education from pre-primary to Class 12, while higher education has been separated. This structural clarity has eliminated jurisdictional overlaps and strengthened accountability.

3. English from Grade 1

Taking a progressive leap, English was introduced as a medium of instruction from Grade 1. The move aims to improve early language acquisition and ensure long-term employability.

4. Flexible uniform policy

While seemingly minor, allowing schools to choose their own uniforms has given students a greater sense of identity and involvement, fostering school spirit and community engagement.

5. Global exposure initiatives

Selected students and teachers are sent on international learning initiatives, which not only serve as motivation but also bring global educational best practices back into Himachali classrooms.

6. Cluster-based school management

Schools have been reorganised into academic clusters to enable better resource sharing, promote peer learning, and facilitate stronger monitoring and support systems.

Data speaks volumes!

The NAS 2025 has done more than just measure outcomes – it has affirmed that Himachal Pradesh’s bold education overhaul is working. Under CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state’s Vyavastha Parivartan initiative has translated into measurable gains, particularly in foundational literacy and equity – two pillars often lacking in public education.

What do figures say?

1. Foundational literacy leaps

Grade 3 students recorded notable progress under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, indicating an early success in foundational literacy.

2. Equity as an outcome

In a rare reversal of national trends, government schools have outperformed the private ones. Rural students and girls scored above the national average – a remarkable feat in the typically urban-dominated landscape of educational outcomes.

3. District Standouts

Hamirpur (79%) and Sirmaur (77%) led Grade 3 performance, while Lahaul & Spiti emerged as the top-performing district in Grades 6 and 9, thereby proving that quality education is possible even in the most remote regions.

But what about the fault lines?

Despite this positive data, experts caution that several systemic gaps persist:

Low teacher participation in Continuing Professional Development (CPD): Only 26% of teachers underwent Continuous Professional Development (CPD) last year, raising concerns about instructional quality.

Lag in inclusive infrastructure: Just 30% of schools are equipped to accommodate Children with Special Needs (CWSN), and only 35% have trained teachers for inclusive education.

Mental well-being gaps: Incidents of bullying, teasing, and social exclusion remain prevalent, pointing to the urgent need for stronger student mental health support.

Vocational disconnect: While 45% of schools offer vocational subjects, only 41% of students opted in – suggesting a gap between what's taught and what's perceived as relevant by learners.

The road ahead: Target NAS 2027

To break into the NAS top 3 by 2027, Himachal must recalibrate and deepen its reform strategy:

1. Institutionalise competency-based learning: Align NAS data with School Improvement Plans (SIPs). Use findings to drive targeted, need-based teacher training and adjustments in curriculum.

2. Reimagine CPD as continuous and reflective: Move beyond token workshops. Integrate CPD into daily school routines with evidence-based modules that promote sustained growth.

3. Bridge the skill-interest gap: Collaborate with local industries and Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) to tailor vocational education, making it relevant and aspirational for students.

4. Build safe and inclusive campuses: Expand infrastructure for CWSN and fully implement the Manodarpan initiative to safeguard students' mental health and emotional well-being.

Trailing Himachal’s 25-year long journey

Himachal’s performance in NAS 2025 is part of a larger, decades-long march to improve education in the state.

2001–2003: Initial pilot – basic diagnostics for Grades 3 and 5.

2005–2009: Integration with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

2012–2014: Equity becomes a formal yardstick.

2017: Assessments become district-specific.

2021: Post-COVID reboot; syncs with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, includes Grade 10.

2025: A mature tool – now competency-based, equity-rich, and policy-aligned.

At each stage, Himachal Pradesh has shown increasing responsiveness.

Can this serve as a national template?

CM Sukhu’s Vyavastha Parivartan is no longer just a state-level initiative. It's emerging as a national blueprint. The model has shown that with political resolve, structured reforms, and a focus on outcomes, public education systems can be transformed.

If adopted nationwide, this approach could signal the start of an Indian education renaissance.

Conclusion

Himachal Pradesh’s dramatic leap in NAS 2025 rankings is not a fluke but a result of deliberate choices, bold reforms, and sustained political commitment. The climb from stagnation to national leadership has been steep, but it proves one thing: meaningful change in education is not about slogans but about systems.