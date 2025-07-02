Gujarat’s ACPDC releases diploma merit list, choice filling starts today

The Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses (ACPDC) in Gujarat has unveiled the provisional merit list for admissions into first-year diploma programmes for 2025. As noted by Hindustan Times, candidates who participated in the counselling process can now view their standings on the official website — https://acpdc.gujarat.gov.in .

To access the document, students are required to navigate to the first-year section on the portal, select the link for the ACPDC 2025 provisional merit list, and then open the downloadable PDF. It is advisable to keep a hard copy for future admission steps.

According to the official schedule highlighted by Hindustan Times, the choice filling window for the mock round opens today, July 2, and will close on July 5. The outcome of this mock round, along with the final merit list, is expected on July 10.

Subsequently, candidates will have the opportunity to modify or finalise their choices for the first actual admission round from July 10 to July 14.

The committee has earmarked July 17 for releasing the allotment list of this initial admission round. Those who secure seats will then need to confirm their admission by paying tuition fees online via designated banks, a process scheduled from July 17 to July 21.

This staggered admission timeline ensures that candidates get multiple opportunities to review their options and make informed decisions. The ACPDC continues to guide aspiring diploma students through this process with a clear framework, facilitating smoother transitions into their chosen technical fields.

For continuous updates and more detailed guidelines, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official ACPDC website.