Five major lifestyle culprits driving alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults

The sudden deaths of four individuals from heart attacks in a single day have sent shockwaves through Karnataka’s Hassan district, drawing attention to what health experts describe as a growing cardiac crisis across India.

Over the past 40 days, the district has recorded 22 heart-related deaths, many involving young and middle-aged adults.

On June 30 alone, four men between the ages of 50 and 63 – including a professor, a government employee, and two local residents – died of sudden cardiac events. The youngest among the recent fatalities was only 19 years old.

In response to rising public anxiety, hospitals such as Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru have reported an 8% increase in outpatient visits, with a noticeable influx from Hassan and nearby regions as residents seek precautionary heart screenings.

The spike in cardiac incidents gained wider traction following the June 27 death of actor and model Shefali Jariwala, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 42, further underscoring the urgency of the situation.

"I now see young patients every other day": Dr Ramakanta Panda on alarming rise in cardiac cases

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda, Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, has attributed the surge in sudden cardiac deaths among young adults to deteriorating lifestyle habits rather than genetic factors.

Calling the trend deeply concerning, Dr Panda emphasised that it’s not a random occurrence but the direct consequence of lifestyle-related health decline.

“Thirty years ago, I would see one 30-year-old with cardiac arrest in a year. Today, I see cases almost every other day, sometimes four in a single day,” he told India Today.

According to him, the growing number of heart attacks among individuals in their 20s, 30s, and 40s stems from prolonged neglect of health – marked by poor diet, lack of exercise, chronic stress, and inadequate sleep.

What is triggering this spike?

Dr Ramakanta Panda, one of India’s leading cardiac surgeons, points to five major lifestyle culprits driving the alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults:

High physical inactivity

Unhealthy eating patterns

Chronic stress

Tobacco use

Poor sleep hygiene

“People are not sleeping by 10 pm, they’re not getting eight hours of rest, they consume fried, fatty, and sugary foods, and many continue to use smokeless tobacco, which is more dangerous than smoking,” he says.

According to him, the combination of these risk factors is creating a “perfect storm” that can trigger sudden cardiovascular collapse even in individuals who appear healthy.

While a small fraction of cases involve undiagnosed congenital conditions like cardiomyopathy, Dr Panda stresses that most sudden cardiac arrests occur in people without prior symptoms.

“Even a structurally normal heart can stop beating under severe stress, physical or mental. I’ve seen young people collapse after working or binge-watching for over 30 hours straight. It’s the surge of stress hormones that destabilises the heart,” he explains.

How can being hard on yourself put you at risk?

One of the most at-risk groups, according to experts, includes young individuals who suddenly put themselves under pressure, such as untrained athletes in endurance events.

“Many cardiac arrests during marathons happen in the last mile when people push beyond what their bodies are conditioned for,” says Dr Ramakanta Panda. “It’s a dangerous illusion that youth equals invincibility.”

Taking Supplements? CAUTION!

As awareness around heart health grows, more people are turning to supplements, IV drips, and anti-ageing therapies, but Dr Panda advises caution, the India Today report stated.

“There’s no scientific evidence for IV wellness therapies like glutathione. Anything that bypasses the gut and goes straight into the bloodstream carries risk and should never be taken casually,” he cautions.

He also raises red flags about the unsupervised use of newer weight-loss drugs such as GLP-1 agonists, noting rare but serious side effects like pancreatitis.

“These medications must only be used under medical supervision. The long-term effects are still unknown,” he adds.

Dr Panda advocates for a return to the basics: a balanced diet, regular physical activity, quality sleep, and emotional regulation. While he acknowledges the value of certain scientifically backed supplements like Vitamin D and Omega-3, he emphasises they should only be taken when deficiencies are present.

“What we need is not a new pill, but a cultural shift in how we care for our hearts. This wave of young deaths is preventable, if we act early,” he stresses.

In response to the spike in cardiac fatalities, the Karnataka Health Department has formed a committee led by Dr Ravindranath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, to probe the causes. The move follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to examine potential links to the COVID-19 vaccine or other underlying health factors.

Data from the District Health and Family Welfare Department reveals that Hassan has recorded 507 heart attack cases over the past two years, with 190 resulting in death – indeed an alarming statistic pointing to a growing public health crisis.