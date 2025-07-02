Delhi University’s NCWEB opens UG admissions for 2025, offers 15,200 seats across 26 centres

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday, July 1, announced the opening of undergraduate (UG) admissions for the 2025 academic year, offering 15,200 seats across 26 centres in Delhi.

Established to support women who are unable to attend regular college due to personal, social, or financial constraints, NCWEB provides a flexible and affordable alternative through weekend classes and merit-based admissions.

The board offers two undergraduate programmes: BA (Programme) and BCom, and is open exclusively to women residing in Delhi.

Admissions are based on Class 12 marks, not Central University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and the registration window will remain open for three weeks.

"Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board truly embodies the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Professor Geeta Bhatt, NCWEB Director, told PTI.

"This institution of DU is a ray of hope for girls who are unable to attend regular college due to financial or social challenges. It gives them a chance to continue their education and contribute meaningfully to society," she added.

Financial aid and book loan facilities are available for deserving students. "This is a unique model that allows us to use the existing infrastructure of DU to educate thousands of women at minimal cost," said Professor Bhatt.

According to a report by Times Now, NCWEB, established in 1944 with just three students, has now expanded with over 31,000 enrolled women students. The initiative goes beyond academics; it aims to empower women with the dignity of choice, the strength of independence, and the means to build a brighter future.

Interested candidates can apply via the official DU admission portal via https://ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The first merit list will be released after the registration period concludes.