Coimbatore corporation launches free coaching classes for NEET aspirants

The city corporation on Tuesday, July 1, launched free National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 students for the current academic year, aiming to accelerate access to competitive exam preparation for government school students, reported The Times of India.

The coaching programme is being conducted in partnership with TIME Institute at Sidhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School. A total of 125 students from the 16 higher secondary schools run by the corporation will benefit from the initiative.

Notably, five students from corporation schools who attended the coaching last academic year successfully cleared the NEET in 2025.

"We are planning to increase the number of sessions this year. Unlike last year, sessions will be conducted every Saturday and Sunday this year. The schedule may vary depending on the students' needs. Study materials will be provided to the students attending the training. Corporation school students who opt to reappear for the NEET could also be admitted," said Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.

The inaugural event was attended by District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, Coimbatore Member of Parliament (MP) Ganapathy P Rajkumar, Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, council members, and senior corporation officials, stated the report by The Times of India.