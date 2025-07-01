SSC JE recruitment: Over 1,300 SSC Junior Engineer jobs up for grabs as registration kicks off

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched the registration process for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025, aiming to fill 1,340 vacancies spanning Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering roles. As highlighted by The Times of India, the application window will remain open until July 21. Candidates will have until July 22 to complete their fee payments.

The SSC JE exam serves as a gateway for engineering graduates and diploma holders to secure positions under various Central Government departments. The selection comprises two stages: Paper-I, an objective computer-based test scheduled between October 21 and 31, and Paper-II, a conventional type test likely to be conducted in January–February 2026. This will be followed by document verification.

According to The Times of India, an application correction window will be available on August 1 and 2, offering applicants a chance to amend any errors. The official notification elaborates on eligibility norms, detailing educational qualifications specific to engineering streams, prescribed age limits, and category-based requirements. It also outlines the pay scale and conditions of service.

While the standard application fee is Rs 100, the SSC extends exemptions to several categories. Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation need not pay any fee.

To apply, aspirants must visit ssc.gov.in, complete the registration, fill the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee if applicable, and download a copy of the submitted application for records.

Prospective applicants are urged to consult the detailed notification on the official SSC website for a thorough understanding of the syllabus, examination pattern, and department-wise vacancy distribution, ensuring they meet all criteria before proceeding.