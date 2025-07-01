NTPC 2025 answer key for graduate level to be out soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2025 answer key will be out soon on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), reported India Today.

Candidates can view and download it by visiting rrbcdg.gov.in and entering the login credentials – registration number, and date of birth.

The answer key is released in two stages: the provisional answer key is followed by the final answer key, which is released after considering all the objections raised by the candidates.

Here’s how to check the RRB NTPC answer key:

Visit the official RRB website. Click on the link titled ‘View and raise objections regarding question paper and answer key of NTPC (Graduate) exam (CBT)’. Log in using your RRB NTPC user ID and password. Once logged in, you’ll see three tabs—click on the ‘Candidate Response’ tab. You’ll be able to view the question ID, your selected answer, the correct answer, and the status of each question.

Details mentioned in the RRB NTPC answer key 2025

Candidates can find this information in the answer key: candidate’s name, registration number, RRB NTPC exam details, exam date, centre, time, and subject, correct answers which are marked in green, status of each question, question ID, and the option selected by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further information.