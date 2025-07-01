"My mother says we should all die...": 8-year-old appeals to Guntur collector for mother's livelihood

In a moving incident at the Guntur Collectorate, an eight-year-old boy, Yashwanth, approached District Collector M Nagalakshmi with a heartfelt plea to allow his mother to set up her tiffin cart near Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), their family's sole source of livelihood.

"My mother says we should all die because no one is listening to us," he told officials, describing the despair at home after multiple failed appeals, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Yashwanth's mother, Alavala Radhika, a resident of Venkatraopet, previously ran a tiffin cart outside the Guntur Government General Hospital.

However, due to recent road expansion works, the cart was removed, leaving the family without income. Despite repeated requests to authorities for a new spot, no action had been taken-until her son's desperate plea.

In his petition, Yashwanth explained that their cart was dumped into a canal, worsening their condition. He also mentioned suffering from a heart condition and urged the collector to intervene so his mother could resume work and provide for the family.

Moved by the child's appeal, Collector Nagalakshmi immediately contacted Guntur Municipal Corporation officials and directed them to resolve the issue without delay. Within hours, Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu allotted space near the hospital for Radhika's tiffin cart, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He was further instructed to ensure her livelihood is not disturbed again and that town planning officers take full responsibility going forward.