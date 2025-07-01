More than 22,000 students clear Karnataka’s last-chance PUC II exam

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the much-awaited results for the Class XII Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) Exam-3. This third round of examinations was crucial for thousands of students aiming to either clear their pending subjects or improve their overall scores.

According to The Indian Express, a total of 82,683 students, who previously did not clear Exam-1 and Exam-2, appeared for Exam-3 this year. Of these, 18,834 students successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 22.78%.

The board’s data further revealed that, when factoring in all repeaters and private candidates — amounting to 1,11,002 students — the pass rate settled at 20.22%, a slight dip compared to the 22.5% recorded in 2024.

In addition to those aiming merely to pass, there was a significant cohort of students who sat for Exam-3 to enhance their scores. Out of 17,398 such candidates, an impressive 11,937 managed to better their marks, a figure notably higher than the 7,420 students who achieved the same in 2024.

As highlighted by The Indian Express, this year’s cumulative effort across all three rounds paints a comprehensive picture. Out of the total 6,39,800 students registered for Karnataka’s PUC II examinations, 4,68,439 cleared Exam-1, followed by 54,168 in Exam-2, and now 22,446 through Exam-3.

Students can download their official marks memos by visiting the Karnataka Board’s portals at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.