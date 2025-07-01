MBBS students attacked with knives, rods in Chamba: Faculty association demands action and security

In a shocking incident that occurred on Saturday night, June 28, a group of final-year MBBS students from Chamba Medical College in Himachal Pradesh were attacked with rods and sharp knives while returning to campus.

The Faculty Association of the college has strongly condemned the assault, calling it a brutal and life-threatening act that has left the student community shaken.

According to the press note issued by the Faculty Association, the assault has created an atmosphere of fear among students, many of whom live away from home and are preparing to enter their medical residencies.

One student reportedly suffered a serious neck injury, with allegations that the assailants attempted to slit the student’s throat.

“This is not just a case of violence. For young medical students, living away from their homes, it would leave physiological issues,” said Dr Manik Sehgal, President of the Faculty Association.

“These are young students, soft targets, living far from their families. Their parents are deeply worried, and the pressure on these students, especially as they’re about to enter their residencies, is immense,” he added.

Following the incident, faculty members and association representatives met with senior district authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, to demand immediate action and increased security measures within and around the college campus.

“We are pushing for strict actions against the accused under non-bailable sections,” Dr Sehgal added.

“We’ve seen the impact of such attacks before, and ever since the RG Kar incident, we’ve been demanding better protection for medical students and doctors. We already have a committee for the necessary implementations of security measures,” he said.