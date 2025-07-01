KEAM rank list 2025 out at cee.kerala.gov.in: Get the rank list here

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala officially released the KEAM 2025 rank list today, July 1, marking a significant step in the state’s professional admissions process.

According to a report by The Times of India, the announcement was made by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, following the successful completion of the entrance exams held in April.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 exams took place from April 23 to 29, attracting thousands of aspirants seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medical programmes across the state.

The engineering entrance tests were conducted daily from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm during the exam window, while the pharmacy entrance was held across multiple sessions — including two on April 24 and the final session on April 29.

Here’s how you can check the rank list

Candidates who appeared for the KEAM 2025 entrance exams can now access their rank cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website – https://cee.kerala.gov.in/cee/

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal’

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: View and download your rank card for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link provided here to download the KEAM 2025 rank list.