ICAI to declare CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results, on July 6

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is gearing up to announce the results for its Chartered Accountancy exams held in May 2025, spanning the Final, Intermediate, and Foundation levels.

As reported by LiveMint, the outcomes for the Final and Intermediate exams are slated to go live on July 6, Sunday, by 2.00 pm, while the Foundation results will follow later the same day, around 5.00 pm.

Students preparing to check their scores will need to have key details ready; namely their roll number, registration number, and date of birth. According to LiveMint, they will also need to complete a simple captcha verification on the result portal to access their scorecards.

For those unsure of the process, ICAI has laid out a straightforward sequence: begin by visiting the official ICAI website and clicking on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link. A new window will prompt candidates to input their registration and roll numbers, along with a PIN. After submitting the captcha, students can view and download their results for safekeeping or printing.

When it comes to clearing the Foundation exam, candidates must secure at least 40 marks in each paper and achieve a 50% overall aggregate. Those who excel and score 70% or above will earn a “Pass with Distinction” status, adding an extra feather to their caps.

The May 2025 CA Foundation examinations were conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21. Admit cards for these sessions were made available on April 25.

Notably, Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm with a brief 15-minute advance reading period starting at 1.45 pm. Meanwhile, Papers 3 and 4 were scheduled from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm without any prior reading time.