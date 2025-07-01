Here's why Venkatagiri Raja’s (VR) High School in Nellore is making waves

A remarkable transformation is underway at Venkatagiri Raja’s (VR) High School in Nellore, where education is being reshaped by blending cutting-edge infrastructure, digital learning tools, and standout features, including a state-of-the-art hydroponics lab - reported Deccan Herald.

This innovative facility introduces students to soil-free farming, where vegetables, fruits, and plants are grown using nutrient-rich water, thereby bringing science lessons to life while fostering awareness about sustainability and modern agricultural practices.

Set within a government school, the lab exemplifies how hands-on, future-ready education can be made accessible to all. Parents, witnessing the dramatic shift from a once-neglected campus to a corporate-school-like environment, expressed admiration for the high-quality learning ecosystem now available to their children.

Classrooms from Nursery to Grade 5 were inaugurated on Monday, June 30, at VR High School in Nellore, now equipped with cutting-edge amenities on par with those of top private institutions.

The transformation of this once-unattended government school into a model of innovation and excellence stands as a powerful testament to what is possible with clear vision and committed execution.

The revamp has triggered a surge in interest, with 1,050 students already enrolled out of 5,000 applications. The school is scheduled for formal inauguration by Education Minister Nara Lokesh on July 7.

Parents were urged to seize this opportunity by ensuring regular attendance so their children can benefit from digital learning and welfare schemes like Thalliki Vandhanam.

Joint Collector Karthik stressed the importance of consistent attendance to make full use of the advanced facilities and achieve meaningful learning outcomes.

In a forward-looking initiative, officials are inviting successful individuals, especially alumni of government schools under the Chief Minister’s P-4 programme, to adopt local institutions.

And the goal? To provide quality digital education to over 10,000 underprivileged students across 54 government schools in Nellore.

The inauguration was attended by Municipal Commissioner Nandan, Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, District Educational Officer (DEO) Balaji Rao, and other dignitaries.